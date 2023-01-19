Canada will send a batch of Senator armored vehicles to Ukraine

17:11 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Canada will provide Ukraine with 200 Senator armored vehicles. This was announced by Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand, who is visiting Kyiv, according to the website of the Canadian government on Wednesday, January 18.

"This new military assistance package is in response to a specific Ukrainian request for these vehicles, which are being purchased from the Canadian company Roshel, based in Mississauga, Ontario. This assistance is valued at more than $90 million and is allocated as part of an additional $500 million in military assistance to Ukraine, announced by Prime Minister Trudeau in November 2022.



Anand also said that she had a productive bilateral meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov. They discussed their forthcoming participation in the meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, scheduled for Friday, January 20, at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.



Anand briefed Reznikov on the progress of Operation UNIFIER, a Canadian training mission for Ukrainian personnel currently operating in the UK and Poland. Approximately 230 Canadian troops are currently deployed in Operation UNIFIER.