Canada to send 50 lighting towers to Ukraine to help energy workers

09:38 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As an aid, Canada will send 50 lighting towers to Ukraine, which will make it easier for power engineers to repair the network at night.



This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Yulia Kovaliv, writes "European Truth".



According to her, 15 such generator lighting towers eight meters high have already arrived in Ukraine.



