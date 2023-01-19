What weapons Ukraine failed to unlock - Kuleba

18:41 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the data to date, it has been possible to unblock the provision of almost all types of weapons to Ukraine, except for combat fighters and long-range missiles.



Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba spoke about this during a panel discussion at the Ukrainian House in Davos. He noted that decision-making by partners takes time, but in the end Ukraine gets what it needs.

"We're getting everything we ask for, except for two big things that haven't been unlocked fundamentally yet - Western combat fighters and long-range missiles.. Everything else has been unlocked in one form or another," Kuleba said.

The Minister recalled that at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, many refused to transfer weapons to Ukraine, but now a large number of issues have been unblocked, and partners support the Ukrainian army.