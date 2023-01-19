What weapons Ukraine failed to unlock - Kuleba

According to the data to date, it has been possible to unblock the provision of almost all types of weapons to Ukraine, except for combat fighters and long-range missiles.
Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba spoke about this during a panel discussion at the Ukrainian House in Davos. He noted that decision-making by partners takes time, but in the end Ukraine gets what it needs.
The Minister recalled that at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, many refused to transfer weapons to Ukraine, but now a large number of issues have been unblocked, and partners support the Ukrainian army.
