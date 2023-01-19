Which countries should send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Most of the Leopard 2 tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be transferred to countries that are far from the front line in Ukraine, in particular Germany and Italy.
This was stated by the former commander of the Polish Ground Forces, ex-deputy minister of defense of the country, General Voldemar Skrzypczak, on Thursday, January 19.
This was stated by the former commander of the Polish Ground Forces, ex-deputy minister of defense of the country, General Voldemar Skrzypczak, on Thursday, January 19.
In his opinion, the formation of an international coalition for the transfer of tanks to Ukraine is proceeding in the right direction, but everything is happening "too slowly."
He noted that it would be better if they were already trained tankers who would quickly master and accept the tanks.
Skshipchak said that Ukrainians can be trained in training centers in several countries that have simulators and simulators for mastering Leopard 2 tanks. He noted that there are such centers in Poland, Germany, Finland, etc.. The expert added that one month would be enough for Ukrainian tankers to master military equipment.
The general expressed the opinion that the international coalition would have to bring together up to 300 tanks for Ukraine in order to form a strong armored core to counter the Russian occupiers.
The Polish general expressed the opinion that Germany had probably already made up its mind about granting permission for the transfer of tanks to Ukraine, but she "should not slow down this process."
Skshipchak said that Ukrainians can be trained in training centers in several countries that have simulators and simulators for mastering Leopard 2 tanks. He noted that there are such centers in Poland, Germany, Finland, etc.. The expert added that one month would be enough for Ukrainian tankers to master military equipment.
The general expressed the opinion that the international coalition would have to bring together up to 300 tanks for Ukraine in order to form a strong armored core to counter the Russian occupiers.
The Polish general expressed the opinion that Germany had probably already made up its mind about granting permission for the transfer of tanks to Ukraine, but she "should not slow down this process."
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments