16:49 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Most of the Leopard 2 tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be transferred to countries that are far from the front line in Ukraine, in particular Germany and Italy.



This was stated by the former commander of the Polish Ground Forces, ex-deputy minister of defense of the country, General Voldemar Skrzypczak, on Thursday, January 19.

"Poland is in the front line, so it cannot provide many tanks. But this can be done by Germany and Spain, which are far from the front. They should make the biggest contribution and together transfer about 150 tanks," said Skrzypczak, who is a professional tanker.

In his opinion, the formation of an international coalition for the transfer of tanks to Ukraine is proceeding in the right direction, but everything is happening "too slowly."

"In general, the decision has already been made, but the implementation slows down. Ukraine needs these tanks immediately, politicians should not discuss for a long time. Decisions should already be made, and tank crews should immediately begin training," the general stressed.

He noted that it would be better if they were already trained tankers who would quickly master and accept the tanks.



Skshipchak said that Ukrainians can be trained in training centers in several countries that have simulators and simulators for mastering Leopard 2 tanks. He noted that there are such centers in Poland, Germany, Finland, etc.. The expert added that one month would be enough for Ukrainian tankers to master military equipment.



The general expressed the opinion that the international coalition would have to bring together up to 300 tanks for Ukraine in order to form a strong armored core to counter the Russian occupiers.



The Polish general expressed the opinion that Germany had probably already made up its mind about granting permission for the transfer of tanks to Ukraine, but she "should not slow down this process."