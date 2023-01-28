How to deter Russian attacks while the promised tanks are on the way

Ukraine will receive tanks in late February - early March. However, even before that time, they predict the offensive of the Russians, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine must hold.

Colonel of the reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military expert, pilot-instructor Roman Svitan spoke about this. Military expert Oleg Zhdanov said how possible a new Russian offensive is.

Tanks are not required for defense

Svitan noted that tanks are not necessary for the defense tasks that we are currently conducting in the Donetsk region. Tanks themselves are offensive weapons. There are some more points related to armored vehicles for escort and the aviation component.

"Either planes or helicopters. However, these are offensive weapons. That is, the equipment that we currently have is enough for us to carry out defense tasks in the Donbass. Perhaps, at an accelerated pace, we need to bring up more infantry fighting vehicles, that is, armor," the colonel of the reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

He added that the armor will help us in the defense of Donbass. Then you have to wait for offensive weapons, heavy tanks. That is, we will stop the Russians in the Donbass from Kupyansk to Ugledar, perhaps even to Gulyaipol, depending on the southern direction from the Donbass.

Svitan answered whether the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to hold the offensive with the available weapons: watch the video

According to the military expert, we will keep the Russians. Further, after the offensive weapons have entered, we will carry out offensive operations with the help of heavy equipment and aviation. hold on hold on. It is clear the number of Russian troops that can be brought up.

“These are mainly infantry units, there are some parts of motorized infantry. That is, they will somehow put them on armor, support them with aviation, artillery, but no more than before. That is, in general, the actions of the Russians are understandable, the tactics of the Russians are understandable and understandable weapons to us," the pilot-instructor emphasized.

Military experts have repeatedly stated that both Russia and Ukraine are preparing for a counteroffensive in the spring. It is said that "the great battle is already approaching."