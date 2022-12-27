How to call the Russian occupiers

09:18 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov suggested that Ukrainians not call Russians Newspeak, but use the words "Russia", "Russians". On Sunday, December 25, he wrote on his Facebook page.

“We probably shouldn’t get too carried away with the use of new terms - orc, Rusnya, pig dog ... We don’t need to blur the image of the enemy, so to speak. We write and immediately document for history: "Russian", "Russian", "Russia" - killed, attacked, robbed, raped, destroyed, lied," the head of the National Security and Defense Council said.



He emphasized that this is necessary so that it is forever imprinted in the Ukrainian historical memory which people bear the full collective responsibility for the bloody war, and so that we never forget all the "abomination of the Russian brotherhood."