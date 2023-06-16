Kakhovka HPP completely destroyed due to explosion - Ukrhydroenergo

12:11 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Due to the internal explosion of the engine room, the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was completely destroyed, and the restoration of the station became impossible.



This information is confirmed by the press service of Ukrhydroenergo and the main intelligence department.

"As a result of the explosion of the engine room, committed from the inside, the Kakhovskaya HPP was completely destroyed. It is impossible to restore the station. According to preliminary forecasts, the reservoir may work within the next 4 days," Ukrhydroenergo representatives say.



At the moment, Ukrhydroenergo continues to analyze the situation, and experts are working to determine the extent of destruction, the speed and volume of water released.



The information will be updated regularly. The main intelligence department adds that the explosion occurred around 2:30 am on June 6.