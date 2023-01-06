The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the implementation of spending on security and defense

The government signed a document to simplify the implementation of security and defense spending, as well as reduce the likelihood of information leakage during martial law.
This was reported on January 6 by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.
It is noted that for 2023, for the main managers of funds related to the security and defense sector, it is provided:
- the possibility of adjusting expenses within the approved volume of budget assignments for 2023 by making changes to the budget structure in accordance with the stated needs of the main manager of funds;
- permission to approve estimates, appropriation plans for the general fund of the budget, and other individual documents by their decisions;
- minimization of the list of documents for making certain payments by the Treasury of the Ministry of Defense in order to prevent leakage of information, the disclosure of which during martial law poses a threat to national security;
- suspension for the period of martial law of making changes to the passports of budget programs regarding spending on security and defense and reporting to the Ministry of Finance on their implementation.
