The Cabinet of Ministers will consider the dismissal of 5 heads of regional state administrations

12:42 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers at today's meeting, January 24, will consider the dismissal of five heads of regional state administrations.



Based on the list of personnel issues submitted for consideration by the government.



We are talking about the heads of the Dnepropetrovsk (Valentin Reznichenko), Zaporozhye (Alexander Starukh), Kyiv (Aleksey Kuleba), Sumy (Dmitry Zhyvitsky) and Kherson (Yaroslav Yanushevich) regional administrations.



According to media reports, Reznichenko applied for resignation himself, in relation to other heads of regional state administrations, we are talking about dismissal by agreement of the parties.