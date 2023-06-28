The Cabinet of Ministers appointed German Smetanin as the new CEO of Ukroboronprom

10:24 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Herman Smetanin as the new CEO of Ukroboronprom, Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin said.

"Young progressive leader. He went his way in the defense industry from an engineer to a plant manager," Kamyshin wrote.

According to the minister, Smetanin faces three main tasks:

Increase the production of ammunition and military equipment.

Build an effective anti-corruption infrastructure in the company.

Transform Ukroboronprom.

What is known about Smetanin?



Received the profession of an engineer-designer of wheeled-caterpillar vehicles at the Kharkiv National Automobile and Road University. He also mastered the profession of manager for the management of the military-industrial building at the National Technical University of Ukraine "Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute".



After graduating from the university, German Smetanin began his career as a design engineer at the Kharkiv Morozov Design Bureau. For several years he also worked at the Lviv Armored Plant, served as director of production at the plant. Malyshev. At the age of 28, Herman became the director of the Kharkov Armored Plant, and a little later he took the post of general director of the plant named after. Malyshev.



It is worth noting that German Smetanin is only 31 years old, but he has an impressive production experience of 9 years behind him.

Recall that yesterday Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Yuriy Gusev from the post of general director of Ukroboronprom, who headed the concern since December 3, 2020.