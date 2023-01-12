Due to explosions in Engels, the Russian Federation dispersed its aircraft, but is still capable of striking - Ignat

16:53 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

After a series of explosions that occurred at the airbase of the Russian Space Forces in Engels, Saratov region, the Russian command dispersed its aircraft, but retains the ability to attack targets on the territory of Ukraine.



Yuriy Ignat, press secretary of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon on the Public.

"The location of the strategic aviation aircraft is of great importance. However, they dispersed at certain airfields (after the explosions at the Engels airfield - ed.), and they have few such airfields in Russia - there must be an appropriate runway, support. This. large aircraft, they require a certain attention of ground services, so this created certain problems for the occupiers in this particular provision," the official said.

According to him, at the same time, Russia has enough Tu-95s and Tu-160s to continue its air terror against Ukraine and attack critical infrastructure.

“In the end, changing airfields, dispersal will not greatly affect the fact that there will be fewer strikes. They can fly from different airfields to the point where they will launch missiles, so there is no need to relax. But they can launch missiles from anywhere, they fly far , hit exactly. And Volgodonsk, the Caspian region can be used by them further," Yury Ignat explained.

The Air Force spokesman believes that Russia is experiencing difficulties in the production of new missiles.

“There are pleasant facts that some just released from the assembly line fall on the heads of Russians, into the Caspian Sea. That is why this missile launch area was chosen. Because not every missile they have goes in the direction of Ukraine. If these are new missiles, then this is good for us. The fact is that production really does not keep up with their use, so we see that the pauses between strikes increase each time, perhaps the enemy wants to develop a certain supply of these missiles. will squeeze other countries that help to obtain these spare parts," Ignat said.

The speaker added that, despite the fact that the Russian Federation has not launched massive strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure since January 2, the Defense Forces are always ready to repel a Russian air attack.

"It seems like many days have passed since the enemy struck (strike - ed.) on December 31, fired up to 20 missiles at Ukraine. Then there were nightly drone attacks - on New Year's Eve - 45, from January 1 to January 2 - 39. Now we have a lull in strikes against critical infrastructure, but there is no lull in the Bakhmut direction, where hellish battles are going on, where our defenders are defending," he stressed.

The official said that the command is considering the threat of air attacks from Belarus, although Russia is delivering the main strikes from its territory and the occupied parts of Ukraine.

"This is from the occupied territory, from the Black Sea, from the territory of Russia - the eastern and northern directions. There were fewer attacks from Belarus, however, the territory of Belarus is constantly used by Russian troops in order to carry out certain maneuvers there, the presence of the Russian Aerospace Forces aviation group, special-purpose aircraft providing radar support, etc.. e. The threat always remains, it was from the territory of Belarus that most of the ballistic missiles flew at the beginning of the aggression - Iskanders, Tochka-U. S-300, S-400 missiles are anti-aircraft missiles. Therefore, such a threat, of course," said Yuri Ignat.

The speaker of the Air Force also commented on the information about the presence of carriers with dozens of Russian cruise missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.