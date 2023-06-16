Israel provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine after the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

19:18 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Israel will provide Ukraine with humanitarian support for local residents of areas affected by the explosion by Russian forces of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.



This was reported by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, according to the portal Vesty.co.il on June 12.



It is noted that humanitarian assistance was agreed with the Ukrainian authorities and is being provided at their request.



In his statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stressed that Israel is on the side of the Ukrainian people and the emergency support is aimed at helping to overcome the consequences caused by the destruction of the dam.



10 tons of food and hundreds of thousands of liters of drinking water will be delivered to local residents of the affected areas.



It is reported that the Israeli embassy in Ukraine, under the leadership of envoy Mikhail Brodsky, will take over ensuring the delivery of cargo to the affected areas.. Volunteers will then start distributing humanitarian aid.



Food products will be purchased within Ukraine, which helps support the country's economy.



The distribution of aid will begin on June 13.