Israel to give Ukraine intelligent warning systems for drones and missiles

The air attack warning technology is officially transferred by the Israeli side, the country's government has taken this issue into work and more detailed information will be known in a few weeks, said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk.
Yevgeny Korniychuk added that the issue of reviewing and increasing military assistance to Ukraine has not yet been finally resolved by Israel.. He said that on December 30, Benjamin Netanyahu had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky, in which Netanyahu asked Zelensky about Ukraine's vote for a resolution critical for Israel related to the UN criminal court.
He added that work is now underway to transfer Israeli technologies related to intelligent warning regarding missiles and drones: "This technology is officially transferred by the Israeli side, and I think we will receive it completely in a certain time. In order to have specifics on Iranian drones, we need a few more weeks.The government has just begun. They need to make decisions in view of the position of the United States as the main strategic partner, the interests of society."
