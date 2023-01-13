Israel to give Ukraine intelligent warning systems for drones and missiles

16:23 13 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The air attack warning technology is officially transferred by the Israeli side, the country's government has taken this issue into work and more detailed information will be known in a few weeks, said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk.



Yevgeny Korniychuk added that the issue of reviewing and increasing military assistance to Ukraine has not yet been finally resolved by Israel.. He said that on December 30, Benjamin Netanyahu had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky, in which Netanyahu asked Zelensky about Ukraine's vote for a resolution critical for Israel related to the UN criminal court.

"Unfortunately, this conversation did not determine any breakthroughs.. But our president proved the position of the government regarding the Ukrainian formula for peace, and asked for Netanyahu's support on this matter.. He pointed to closer military-technical cooperation and thanked for the humanitarian support. In Netanyahu, there was a request related to a vote in the UN on a resolution critical for Israel related to the UN Criminal Court, Israel did not join this convention, but they are trying to bring it to justice in this jurisdiction. nothing concrete. But Ukraine did not vote in the UN, which suited the Israeli side and left the door open for further consultations," the ambassador said.

He added that work is now underway to transfer Israeli technologies related to intelligent warning regarding missiles and drones: "This technology is officially transferred by the Israeli side, and I think we will receive it completely in a certain time. In order to have specifics on Iranian drones, we need a few more weeks.The government has just begun. They need to make decisions in view of the position of the United States as the main strategic partner, the interests of society."