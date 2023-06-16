08:48 27 May Kyiv, Ukraine

After a successful raid by the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Freedom of Russia in the Belgorod region, several border villages of the region were abandoned by the Russian authorities. Andrey Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, stated this on air on Channel One.

"There are several settlements on the border, from which the Russian authorities have actually withdrawn, in principle there is no power there now. But if we talk about the activities of the resistance movement and Russian representatives of volunteer rebels, then they are now actively operating, including in the capital region," Yusov said.

However, he did not specify which settlements he was talking about.

Yusov added that the RDK and LSR operation showed the whole world that "the king is naked", the Kremlin regime is exhausted and cannot organize the defense of its borders, and meanwhile "the uprising is only gaining momentum and scale."

Recall, on May 22, the authorities of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation announced that a "Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" allegedly entered the border district of Graivoron. Fighting seems to have taken place in three villages. A counter-terrorist operation regime was operating in the region for about a day.

The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Freedom of Russia announced the start of an operation in the Belgorod region to liberate Russia from the regime of Vladimir Putin.

Later, the commander of the RDC, Denis White Rex, said that the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Freedom of Russia entered the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation 42 km deep, the most active phase of their operations is over, but the operation is still ongoing.