Russian forces leave Kremennaya - Gaidai
11:41 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine
The Russian military command and the Russians who came there to work left the captured Kremennaya Luhansk region. This was announced by the head of the Lugansk OVA Serhiy Gaidai.
"In addition to the military command of Russia, Russians who came to work in the city have already left Kremennaya. When we de-occupy Kremennaya, the turn of other Luhansk cities will come, because they are so destroyed that they are not suitable for defense," Gaidai said.
The head of the OVA suggests two options for further events.
“After the liberation of Kremennaya, there are two options for the development of events: to march on Starobelsk, the main logistics center of the region, or to help Bakhmut and go to Rubizhnaya and Severodonetsk in order to split the rashist group in this direction,” Gaidai notes.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments