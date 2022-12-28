Russian forces leave Kremennaya - Gaidai

11:41 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian military command and the Russians who came there to work left the captured Kremennaya Luhansk region. This was announced by the head of the Lugansk OVA Serhiy Gaidai.

"In addition to the military command of Russia, Russians who came to work in the city have already left Kremennaya. When we de-occupy Kremennaya, the turn of other Luhansk cities will come, because they are so destroyed that they are not suitable for defense," Gaidai said.

The head of the OVA suggests two options for further events.