The results of the eighth Ramstein: what will Ukraine get and will there be Leopard tanks

Yesterday, on January 20, the eighth meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine ended in Ramstein, Germany. The meeting participants, and these are the heads of defense departments of more than 50 countries, did not agree on the supply of Leopard main tanks to Kyiv. It is expected that a final decision on this matter may be made later.

Why didn't we agree

Today, Allies were focused on helping Ukraine succeed on the battlefield right now, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said during a post-meeting press conference.

He confirmed the words of his German colleague Boris Pistorius that the parties do not have a "unanimous opinion" about tanks and said that Germany is not ready to supply Leopard to Ukraine. Note that the United States also refused to provide Abrams because of the "high price of their service."

Austin added that today many EU countries agree to transfer their German tanks, so negotiations will continue. In particular, the West has a window of opportunity until spring to hand over tanks before the UAF launches a counteroffensive.

Berlin version

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called the impression that "a close-knit coalition in the way of which Germany stands in the way" wrong.

"There are strong arguments in favor of the delivery, there are strong arguments against it," Pistorius said, adding that he could not yet say what the decision would be and when it would be made.

At the same time, he instructed the ministry to check its stocks of Leopard 2 for possible delivery to Ukraine.. The audit should determine the exact number of tanks that the German armed forces and manufacturers have.. He also does not believe that delaying the supply of tanks can lead to the defeat of Ukraine.

"We will make a decision as soon as possible. And we already support Ukraine in large volumes and will continue our support for as long as it takes until the war is over," he said.

What weapons will be transferred

Lloyd Austin said that the United States is transferring additional NASAMS air defense systems and eight Avenger air defense systems to Ukraine. Also, the head of the Pentagon said that the new assistance package will help meet the need of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in armored vehicles and combat vehicles.. US assistance includes: 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles; 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers; 53 armored vehicles with enhanced mine protection MRAP; 350 HMMWV High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles.

Other types of weapons that Ukraine should receive from the allies following the results of the eighth meeting in the Ramstein format:

air defense from France, Germany and the UK, in particular, the battery of the Patriot air defense system from Germany;

missiles for Patriot, launchers and training from the Netherlands;

the purchase by Canada of the NASAMS air defense system and shells for it;

UK Challenger 2 tanks;

BMP CV90 and self-propelled guns Archer from Sweden;

19 howitzers from Denmark;

more helicopters, Stinger MANPADS and other equipment from Latvia;

a big aid package from Estonia that includes 155mm howitzer shells and more.

The German Defense Minister also announced a new one billion euro military aid package for Ukraine.. In addition to the Patriot air defense system, it will include seven more Gepard self-propelled guns and another Iris-T SLM air defense system with additional guided missiles.

Is victory in 2023 unlikely?

The head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, during a meeting in Ramstein, expressed the opinion that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to expel the invaders from all its territory as a result of a military victory in 2023: “This does not mean that this cannot happen, it does not mean that that it won't happen, but it will be very, very difficult."

According to the general, stabilization of the front is possible this year, which will depend on the supply of military assistance to Ukrainian defenders and their training.. Milli also believes that the defenders of Ukraine in 2023 can conduct a "significant" tactical offensive operation and liberate more of their territory.

"Fight" for tanks will continue

During an evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky summed up the results of the meeting in Germany and recalled that the subject of discussion in Ramstein cannot always be named publicly. He said that today's meeting will strengthen the resilience of Ukraine, and the allies will support Kyiv for as long as necessary for its victory.

"Yes, we still have to fight for the supply of modern tanks, but every day we make it clearer that there is no alternative to the fact that a decision on tanks must be made," the president said.

He thanked the allies for the promised artillery, shells, hundreds of combat vehicles, missiles for rocket systems.

"The only thing that needs to be emphasized in all this is time, delivery time.. Each agreement must be implemented very quickly - for our defense. Next week, for which we are already preparing, should also bring its defensive fruits," he added.

Note that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that consultations on the supply of Leopard 2 tanks by Germany to Ukraine will continue.. He also noted that he supports the transfer of new weapons packages to Kyiv.