Results of the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova

In Moldova, at the summit of the European Political Community, the Ukrainian delegation discussed with partners the issues of strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine, financial support and the return of illegally deported Ukrainian children.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message.
The summit also had an expanded format with representatives of the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Britain, Poland and Belgium, the head of state said. Also on the sidelines of the summit, meetings and a joint meeting of all participants and participants took place.
Zelensky thanked all the leaders and states that support Ukraine on these points. He expressed special gratitude to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for supporting initiatives to protect Ukrainian children, search for them and return home after deportation to Russia.
Zelensky also thanked the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who held a special security session at the summit.
In general, Zelensky held meetings with representatives of more than a dozen European countries, the press service of the President's Office reports.. In particular, at an informal meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, Ulf Christersson of Sweden and Alexander de Croo of Belgium, the head of state discussed practical issues related to supplies.
The President also held a separate meeting with British Prime Minister Sunak, with whom he talked about the situation at the front and the upcoming NATO summit.. In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa.
