Results of the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova

07:21 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Moldova, at the summit of the European Political Community, the Ukrainian delegation discussed with partners the issues of strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine, financial support and the return of illegally deported Ukrainian children.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message.

"Our Ukrainian delegation is in Moldova at the summit of the European Political Community. There were very important negotiations. The President of Moldova and the President of France, the Prime Minister of Great Britain and the President of the European Commission, the President of Romania and the Prime Minister of Porto. Prime Minister of Albania and Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Prime Minister of Italy, Prime Minister of Spain, President of Switzerland, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, President of Azerbaijan, Chancellor of Germany," he said.

The summit also had an expanded format with representatives of the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Britain, Poland and Belgium, the head of state said. Also on the sidelines of the summit, meetings and a joint meeting of all participants and participants took place.

"We are preparing new defense solutions for Ukraine - this applies to air defense, aviation, and our advancement on the ground. We are preparing real political content for the NATO summit in Vilnius. We are preparing a package of security guarantees for our state on the way to the Alliance. We are doing everything to bring closer the political "EU decision on membership for Ukraine. We are preparing a peace summit based on the Ukrainian peace formula," the guarantor said.

Zelensky thanked all the leaders and states that support Ukraine on these points. He expressed special gratitude to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for supporting initiatives to protect Ukrainian children, search for them and return home after deportation to Russia.

"We must return them all, we must do everything possible and impossible to give protection to all our people - to the maximum - from any Russian threats.. I'm sure it's possible," he said.

Zelensky also thanked the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who held a special security session at the summit.

"And I would like to separately thank Roberti Mezoli, the head of the European Parliament, for the decision on ammunition for Ukraine - for supporting the allocation of an additional 500 million euros for this," the guarantor added.

In general, Zelensky held meetings with representatives of more than a dozen European countries, the press service of the President's Office reports.. In particular, at an informal meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, Ulf Christersson of Sweden and Alexander de Croo of Belgium, the head of state discussed practical issues related to supplies.



The President also held a separate meeting with British Prime Minister Sunak, with whom he talked about the situation at the front and the upcoming NATO summit.. In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa.