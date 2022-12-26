Italian prime minister intends to visit Ukraine

14:28 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is scheduled to visit early next year. The politician also announced a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I would like to make this trip (to Kyiv - UNIAN) in the first months of next year," Meloni was quoted as saying by Italian TV channel Rai.

In addition, she said that she would have a telephone conversation with Zelensky in the near future.