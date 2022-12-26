Italian prime minister intends to visit Ukraine
14:28 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is scheduled to visit early next year. The politician also announced a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"I would like to make this trip (to Kyiv - UNIAN) in the first months of next year," Meloni was quoted as saying by Italian TV channel Rai.
In addition, she said that she would have a telephone conversation with Zelensky in the near future.
"I need to hear Zelensky, our diplomatic missions are in touch so that the call takes place before Christmas," the Italian politician stressed.
