Italy cancels vote on extending arms supplies to Ukraine

08:11 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Italy has withdrawn an amendment allowing the government to continue to provide weapons to Ukraine.



About it writes Reuters, citing a source in the Italian Parliament.



Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, former Prime Minister Mario Draghi's administration introduced measures to allow weapons to be sent to Kyiv without parliamentary approval for every shipment.



The deal expires at the end of the year, and the coalition backing Prime Minister Georgia Meloni initially tried to extend it until December 31, 2023, by amending the government's ruling.



However, the main opposition group, the centre-left Democratic Party, complained that the decree had no direct bearing on Ukraine and accused the government of violating parliamentary rules.



In response, Parliamentary Relations Minister Luca Chiriani said the government would consider extending the decision with a separate decree, while ensuring that it is approved as soon as possible.



Support for Ukraine has been a contentious topic in the ruling coalition, which includes Meloni's Brothers Italia, Matteo Salvini's Liga and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia.



Meloni is a staunch supporter of Ukraine, while her allies Salvini and Berlusconi have been ambiguous due to their ties to Russia and President Vladimir Putin.