Italy is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine

18:25 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Italy is preparing to present Ukraine with a new seventh military aid package, according to a statement by the republic's defense minister, Guido Crosetto, during a speech before a special parliamentary committee on security, ANSA reported.



Details of the content of the military aid were not disclosed and remain strictly secret.



It is noted that, so far, Italy has carried out the supply of weapons and supplies in accordance with six previous interagency assistance packages, the latest of which was approved at the beginning of this year.



Since March 2022, when the parliament adopted a resolution and subsequent approval by the new government in December, Italy has supplied military uniforms, weapons and other materials under six previous aid packages, totaling between one and 1.5 billion euros.