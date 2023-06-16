Italy will train the Armed Forces and take part in European training programs

19:15 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Italy is expanding cooperation with Ukraine in the field of military training. According to information received from ANSA and expressed by Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, Italy offers participation in the European-Ukrainian training programs to be held in Belgium, Poland and Germany.



Currently, the Italian military authorities are considering sending their headquarters staff to command in Brussels, Poland and Germany, as well as providing special training modules..



These measures will ensure high-quality training of the Ukrainian military, including training at Italian military facilities and in schools located on Italian territory.



This is a new stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries and support for the Ukrainian military forces within the framework of European initiatives.