ISW on Russian pressure on Belarus: Lukashenka has less and less room to maneuver

10:00 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Increasing Russian pressure on Belarus reduces Alexander Lukashenko's room for maneuver to avoid concessions to the Kremlin. This is discussed in the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"Russian President Vladimir Putin's long game to restore suzerainty over Belarus is progressing regardless of Putin's efforts to get Belarus more actively involved in his invasion of Ukraine," the analyst report says.

Lukashenko confirmed that Russia "gifted" an unspecified number of S-400 air defense systems to Belarus during a December 19 meeting with Putin in Minsk, analysts said. This confirmed the ISW forecast that Russian-made S-400 systems will work in Belarus. Earlier, Lukashenko abandoned the S-400 systems operating in Belarus in 2020. For now, Lukashenko is likely delaying Putin's big demands, such as a commitment by Belarusian forces to join the invasion of Ukraine, by making smaller concessions he's held back from for years, the analyst report says.



Apparently, the Russian military will operate the Belarusian S-400 systems, analysts noted. Russian personnel can operate the S-400 systems of the so-called joint Russian-Belarusian air force and air defense training center in Grodno in Belarus, established in the spring of 2021.



The ISW also warned that they continue to observe signs consistent with the course of a restored Russian invasion of northern Ukraine from Belarus.

"The Ukrainian military also continues to warn about the growth of the Russian threat from Belarus. Commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev said on December 20 that Russian elements in Belarus have "sufficient" military capability to pose a vague threat to Ukraine, and that these elements can carry out vague "tactical actions," according to an analytical report.

Independent Belarusian sources continue to report the growth of Russian mechanized forces in Belarus. About 30 Russian T-80 tanks were reportedly transferred to Belarus around 20 December.