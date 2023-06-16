ISW: data on the losses of Russian troops in Bakhmut dominates the information sphere

10:43 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine





The analysis indicates that the discussions related to reports of losses of Russian troops in Bakhmut completely filled the information space, diverting attention from the significant capture of the city.



Yevgeny Prigozhin, a financier for the Wagner group, said in an interview with Russian political strategist Konstantin Dolgov on May 23 that Wagner had lost 10,000 convict recruits and 10,000 experienced Wagner soldiers..



Russian so-called military bloggers quickly circulated the casualties, dismissing the general Russian discussion about the importance of capturing Bakhmut and intensifying the controversy surrounding the reported casualties, as well as allegations that the casualties could be far greater than officially reported.. According to experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) , information about the losses of the Russian armed forces in the city of Bakhmut has become dominant in the information sphere of the aggressor country.The analysis indicates that the discussions related to reports of losses of Russian troops in Bakhmut completely filled the information space, diverting attention from the significant capture of the city.Yevgeny Prigozhin, a financier for the Wagner group, said in an interview with Russian political strategist Konstantin Dolgov on May 23 that Wagner had lost 10,000 convict recruits and 10,000 experienced Wagner soldiers..Russian so-called military bloggers quickly circulated the casualties, dismissing the general Russian discussion about the importance of capturing Bakhmut and intensifying the controversy surrounding the reported casualties, as well as allegations that the casualties could be far greater than officially reported..

"Prigozhin's statements about Wagner's losses in Bakhmut have also become a source of tension in the information sphere and determine the dominant discourse regarding the entire Russian campaign in Bakhmut," the analysts summed up.

Prigozhin, by shifting the conversation to Wagner's claimed losses, has had significant success in making it impossible for the RF Ministry of Defense to claim an information victory at Bakhmut and will likely continue to define and lead the discussion about Bakhmut in the future, however this will come at the cost of revealing significant losses suffered by his own troops for the sake of insignificant benefits".



According to experts, Prigozhin is likely using his increased popularity after the capture of Bakhmut to step up attacks on the Russian military and political structures..



It is noted that the founder of a private military company also uses his position that Wagner was responsible for the capture of Bakhmut to defend "absurd levels of influence on Russian military operations in Ukraine."