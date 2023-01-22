F-16 fighters are able to close part of Ukrainian airspace

09:45 22 January Kyiv, Ukraine

When delivered to Ukraine, F-16 fighters will be able to close part of the airspace from Russian missile attacks. This was stated by the speaker of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat on the air of the Kyiv TV channel on Saturday, January 21.

He noted that these aircraft are unlikely to be able to shoot down missiles that fly along a ballistic trajectory, but cruise missiles "could be good targets for such aircraft."

According to him, American fighters are able to close part of the airspace of Ukraine.

"This is the case in all countries of the world, that most of the country is covered precisely by aviation units. There are planes that are on alert, and if there is a threat, they take to the skies and take off to intercept missiles," the speaker explained.

Ignat said that air defense systems protect more local facilities - military airfields, critical infrastructure, government buildings.

“Therefore, aircraft there are a more basic part of air defense than anti-aircraft systems,” Ignat said.

Recall, adviser to the head of the President's Office Mikhail Podolyak said that the issue of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets has been unblocked.

Earlier it became known that the government of the Netherlands is ready to consider the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but there is a condition.