Hysteria among Russians: "Now they will bomb us, and not us?!"

In Russia, the noise went ... The Russians began to panic because of the more frequent "claps" and the real "rail war" that swept the country. They were sharply preoccupied with "security issues" in "such a homely" Crimea.

After a train derailed near Simferopol on May 18, which blocked the path to the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Russian resources immediately made the assumption that this sabotage, and then the “UAV drone attack” (which allegedly took place on the same day , and the goal was the railway infrastructure connecting Crimea with the Kherson region) speak of "the intention of Ukrainian units to disrupt logistics in the Kherson and Zaporozhye directions."

According to British intelligence analysts, sabotage of railway facilities in Crimea will further increase the Kremlin's concern about its ability to protect other key infrastructure in the region.

And the most important of them is the Crimean bridge.

Since in October 2022, the occupying authorities have banned trucks from entering the Crimean (Kerch) bridge. Despite promises to launch full-fledged traffic on the Crimean bridge after the “bavovna” in October 2022, this never happened. And now Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has told the propaganda media that this will not happen in the foreseeable future.

"We have now decided not to do this from the point of view of security, because there are always attempts of provocations and influence on the Crimean bridge. Therefore, for now there are these attempts, and given that we have a guaranteed land corridor (through other occupied territories of Ukraine. - Ed.), Plus, the ferry service does not stop working, we decided not to let trucks cross the bridge for now," Khusnullin said.

In fact, the invaders signed for the impossibility of defending a strategic object, which caused an emotional discussion by Russians on social networks.. And given the last undermining of the railway, the reaction was, let's say, very violent.

By the way, now more and more heavy trucks get to Crimea by ferry, but if the sea is stormy, then the ferry does not work - hence the big delays. And hence the prices for transportation to the ARC from Russia have more than doubled.

"Most of the radical pro-Russian population with the arrival of units in Crimea in any format - offensive and so on - will be the first to go through the ferry to the Russian Federation. No one will stay here," said Kirill Budanov, head of the MOU's Main Intelligence Directorate.

In fact, Budanov, without further ado, outlined the prospect for both collaborators and occupiers: the land corridor would be cut, and the Crimean bridge "immobilized."

The former Director for European Affairs of the US National Security Council, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, spoke about the same scenario for the return of Crimea.. In his opinion, the liberation of Crimea by military means is not unthinkable.

"The Ukrainian army will have to destroy the Kerch bridge, which connects Russia with the Crimea and allows Moscow to provide its troops.Without bridges, roads and railways to Crimea, the Kremlin will have to switch to supplying troops across the sea. But barges and ferries will not be able to meet the Russian logistical needs to support the fighting in the Crimea and southern Ukraine," he shared in an article for Foreign Affairs Vindman.

He believes that in the meantime, the Ukrainian army will shell Russian troops and infrastructure for weeks. Targets will include logistics hubs, air bases, command and control centers, naval installations and transport hubs.

Russian Telegram channels will be hysterical because of sabotage, but the Crimean bridge has already been called such a main marker of the coming "Armageddon" - that is, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Like, as long as there are no strikes on the bridge, then "everything is not so bad", but as soon as they inflict - save whoever can. However, time will tell exactly how events will develop. Only one thing is invariable: Crimea was, is and will be Ukrainian.