Using chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the invaders did not take into account the direction of the wind

The speaker of the Defense Forces of the Tauride direction Valery Shershen spoke about the situation of forces on Maryinsky. Sometimes funny things happen in war. So, for example, the Russian invaders dropped chemical munitions on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the wind was in the direction of the Russians. As they say, "accident? I don't think..."

According to the speaker, over the past day, the invaders stormed Maryinka - 13 clashes took place. The enemy was rebuffed and retreated.

Using tanks, MLRS and cannon artillery, the enemy made more than 440 shellings in the Maryinsky direction.

"The fact of dropping on one of the positions of a prohibited chemical munition - aerosol, suffocating action was recorded. The wind was in the direction of the enemy," Shershen said.

On June 24, the Eastern Group of Forces launched an offensive in several directions at the same time. There is progress on all fronts.