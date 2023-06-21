Spain to deploy anti-aircraft missile system in Latvia at NATO summit

Spain plans to temporarily host the NASAMS air defense system at the Lielvarde military base in Latvia during the upcoming NATO summit, which will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12.
This is reported by the Spanish edition of ABC.
As part of the security of the summit, about 85 Spanish troops will also travel from Latvia to Lithuania along with a NASAMS battery.
Representatives of the military circles of Spain noted that this military participation in the defense of the Vilnius NATO summit is a demonstration of the reliability, compatibility of the Spanish system with other NATO systems and commitment to the Atlantic Alliance.
The NASAMS complex was deployed by Spain in Latvia in June 2022.
