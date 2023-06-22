Spain will provide assistance to Ukraine to equip schools, support victims of violence and mobile clinics

19:18 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Spain will provide Ukraine with new assistance to equip schools with shelters, support victims of sexual violence and provide mobile clinics for newborns.



This was stated by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez during a conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which is taking place on June 21-22 in London.. The Spanish Foreign Ministry published Albarez's statement on Twitter.



According to him, the Spanish government undertook in London to allocate 250 million euros to Ukraine.

"Including the approval of a new commitment of 7 million euros, which I am announcing today. It aims to equip schools with shelters, support victims of sexual violence and provide mobile clinics with newborn incubators," said José Manuel Albarez.

The Spanish Foreign Minister also added that the country will mobilize more than 24,000 tons of humanitarian aid, which will be handed over to the victims of the Russian explosion of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.



Albarez also noted that Spain is ready to share with Ukraine experience in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, water supply, sanitation, healthcare and railways to help in recovery.