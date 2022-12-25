Spain will send equipment for energy systems to Ukraine

16:42 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Spain will donate electrical equipment to Ukrenergo. We are talking about equipment in perfect condition for electrical substations.

"The announcement of this donation materializes today as part of the ongoing Solidarity with the Ukrainian People conference in Paris. It is estimated that 70% of Ukrainian citizens are now below the poverty line, and more than 10 million people do not have access to a regular and stable electricity supply in the country," - reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain.

We are talking about 163 pieces of refurbished equipment in perfect condition for electrical substations. In particular, Red Electrica will donate:

107 current transformers and 28 voltage transformers;

26 lightning rods, lightning protection equipment and two disconnectors, electromechanical equipment that allows mechanical isolation of electrical circuits for repair work;

The transfer will be carried out through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Aecid), which will cooperate with the transport of materials provided by Red Electrica.