Spain will send equipment for energy systems to Ukraine
16:42 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine
Spain will donate electrical equipment to Ukrenergo. We are talking about equipment in perfect condition for electrical substations.
"The announcement of this donation materializes today as part of the ongoing Solidarity with the Ukrainian People conference in Paris. It is estimated that 70% of Ukrainian citizens are now below the poverty line, and more than 10 million people do not have access to a regular and stable electricity supply in the country," - reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain.
We are talking about 163 pieces of refurbished equipment in perfect condition for electrical substations. In particular, Red Electrica will donate:
- 107 current transformers and 28 voltage transformers;
- 26 lightning rods, lightning protection equipment and two disconnectors, electromechanical equipment that allows mechanical isolation of electrical circuits for repair work;
The transfer will be carried out through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Aecid), which will cooperate with the transport of materials provided by Red Electrica.
"At the Paris Conference, Spain will also announce that after the emergency response in 2022, Ukraine will become a priority humanitarian context for Spanish cooperation in 2023, and Aecid will launch a program to support the country's early recovery and resilience in cooperation with partners. to optimize donor coordination and more effectively and efficiently provide Ukraine with the necessary humanitarian assistance to mitigate the severity of the winter and its impact on the citizens of Ukraine.
