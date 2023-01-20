Iran does not recognize annexation of Crimea and occupation of Donbass - FM

07:31 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Iran recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, including Ukraine, within the framework of international laws.



This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian in an interview with Turkish TV channel TRT World.. And he added that, despite the excellent relations between Tehran and Moscow, their country does not recognize the separation of Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk regions from Ukraine.

"We insist on our consistent principle in foreign policy: when we say that the conflict in Ukraine is not a solution, we believe in our position as a fundamental political principle," said Hussein Amir Abdollahian, Iranian Foreign Minister

An Iranian official arrived in Ankara on a working visit on January 17, where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The details of the meeting were not specified.. There, he gave an interview to one of Turkey's national channels, in which he discussed the protests in Iran, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the dialogue between Turkey and Syria.



Iran is one of Russia's allies. The state supplies kamikaze drones to the Russian Federation, which are openly used in the war with Ukraine.



During an online speech in Davos at the World Economic Forum, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian troops were preparing to use a new batch of drones, probably of Iranian production, against Ukraine.