Iran may withdraw from NPT in response to EU plans

08:32 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In response to the European Parliament's plans to list Iran as a terrorist organization, Tehran is considering withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in response.



This was announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.



The minister made the statement in response to the European Parliament's call to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.



Asked about the possibility of Iran's withdrawal from the NPT, Abdollahian said if EU diplomats "do not take a reasonable course and correct their political views, Iran will consider all options."



Earlier, Iran on Thursday warned the European Union that it would "shoot itself in the foot" if it recognized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.