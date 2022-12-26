Interesting facts from the history of the liberation of Snake Island - media

10:12 27 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian military show ingenuity in the use of existing weapons. This was reported by the New York Times on Saturday, November 26, telling an interesting episode of the liberation of Snake Island, when the APU was towed on a CAESAR self-propelled gun barge to reduce the distance.

It is noted that from land to the island where the invaders were located, about 50 km, while the range of CAESAR is only 40.

"To bombard Russian positions on Zmeinoye, the Ukrainians put CAESARs with a range of 40 kilometers on barges and towed them 10 kilometers to hit the island, which was 50 kilometers away, which surprised the French," the publication says.

The New York Times also notes that among the NATO military, the Ukrainian army is sometimes called the "MacGyver Army" - after the hero of the old television series, who was extremely resourceful and improvised with everything that came to hand.

Recall that the Snake Island in the Black Sea has been occupied by Russian troops since the first day of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.. On June 30, 2022, he was released, and the Russians called their departure a "goodwill gesture". Later it was reported that the Ukrainian flag was installed on the island and they are putting things in order after a long "management" of the Russians.