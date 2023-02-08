The Russian IPSO about the “colossal” losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after the failure with the corrupt Trumpist Colonel MacGregor and the spread of a similar fake through the Turkish yellow press, continues its life in the Hungarian information space.
So, through the journalist Domski Laszlo, Hungarian TV-2 published material that in the Transcarpathian region near the border with Hungary there are wagons with hundreds of corpses of Ukrainian soldiers who are not given to relatives.
But, Hungarian information platforms are already disseminating this information in the mode of rabbits during the mating season, exaggerating Domski's fake. For example, some publications write that there are so many corpses that the smell from them is felt even in the Hungarian villages!
Moreover, in January, the Russian special services, through their agents of influence, including among the representatives of Hungary, tried to implement the IPSO of a demoralizing nature in Transcarpathia, but at that time connected with mobilization.
Thus, a group of “activists” of Hungarian citizens closely associated with Russia, calling themselves Magyar Bekeker, held a rally near the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest demanding that the Ukrainian authorities stop the mobilization of Hungarians from the Transcarpathian region.
True, only 15 pensioners gathered for the rally, but the very fact of constant attacks against Ukraine coming from Hungary, designed to destabilize at least the Transcarpathian region, is more than obvious, as is the direct customer of these attacks.
In general, this IPSO showed that Russia, as of 2023, has already exhausted the resources to conduct such campaigns of the 2014 and even 2021 model.. Russian propaganda can only count on cheap, long-discredited characters, or on platforms whose affiliation with Russia is more obvious than the obvious.
