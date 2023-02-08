19:04 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine





So, through the journalist Domski Laszlo, Hungarian TV-2 published material that in the Transcarpathian region near the border with Hungary there are wagons with hundreds of corpses of Ukrainian soldiers who are not given to relatives. The Russian IPSO about the “colossal” losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after the failure with the corrupt Trumpist Colonel MacGregor and the spread of a similar fake through the Turkish yellow press, continues its life in the Hungarian information space.So, through the journalist Domski Laszlo, Hungarian TV-2 published material that in the Transcarpathian region near the border with Hungary there are wagons with hundreds of corpses of Ukrainian soldiers who are not given to relatives.

“What is most interesting, as befits a “real”, “professional” journalist, Domski Laszlo did not cite a single fact, photo or video, and all the stories about cars with hundreds of corpses are purely in words. Sometimes at the level of gossip among local residents. But what about investigative journalism? Domski Laszlo's Pulitzer Prize do not dream of?", - writes Alexander Kovalenko, military-political observer of the Information Resistance group.

But, Hungarian information platforms are already disseminating this information in the mode of rabbits during the mating season, exaggerating Domski's fake. For example, some publications write that there are so many corpses that the smell from them is felt even in the Hungarian villages!

"And now, the most interesting. Guess who owns and who serves TV-2 channel? That's right, this is a pro-government TV channel that licks Putin's six Viktor Orban from head to toe 24/7. Well, wow, what a surprise!", - says Kovalenko

Moreover, in January, the Russian special services, through their agents of influence, including among the representatives of Hungary, tried to implement the IPSO of a demoralizing nature in Transcarpathia, but at that time connected with mobilization.



Thus, a group of “activists” of Hungarian citizens closely associated with Russia, calling themselves Magyar Bekeker, held a rally near the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest demanding that the Ukrainian authorities stop the mobilization of Hungarians from the Transcarpathian region.



True, only 15 pensioners gathered for the rally, but the very fact of constant attacks against Ukraine coming from Hungary, designed to destabilize at least the Transcarpathian region, is more than obvious, as is the direct customer of these attacks.

"The information campaign about the "colossal" losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues, but when I first wrote about it, I understood that it would be organized on a large scale (different countries, speakers, venues), but I did not think it would be so mediocre (cheap sources of stuffing and worthless information platforms), as well as complete internal Russian inconsistency," the military expert emphasizes.

In general, this IPSO showed that Russia, as of 2023, has already exhausted the resources to conduct such campaigns of the 2014 and even 2021 model.. Russian propaganda can only count on cheap, long-discredited characters, or on platforms whose affiliation with Russia is more obvious than the obvious.





