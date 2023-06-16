14:52 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Rashists have prepared another informational special operation against Ukraine, the main topic of which will be the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. It was allocated 6 million dollars.

The report says that Ukrainian intelligence received information about the launch of a new stage of the campaign to discredit the Ukrainian military command and statesmen from the Russian agency for social design.



As part of this campaign, a series of provocative materials were prepared, the purpose of which is to lay responsibility for the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station on Ukraine and create prerequisites for a political crisis.



The propagandists designed appropriate headlines with the intention of capturing readers' attention:

“Zelensky despaired and adopted scorched earth tactics, but against his own people”;

"The explosion of the dam should destroy Zelensky";

“Zelensky is doing everything to stop being “our scoundrel””;

"Blowing the dam will drown Zelensky and Ukraine."

It is also reported that comments from fake accounts, allegedly from Ukrainian and foreign readers, will be placed under each article.. This will create the illusion of an active discussion and will attract real netizens to the discussion.