Indian human rights activist became a member of the UN Independent Commission on Ukraine

07:52 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A human rights activist from India Urinda Grover has become a new member of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry into Violations in Ukraine.



This was reported on the website of the UN Human Rights Council.

"The Chairman of the Human Rights Council, Ambassador Vaclav Balek (Czech Republic), has appointed Vrinda Grover from India as a member of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, established by the UN Human Rights Council in 2022," the message says.

It is noted that Grover has over 34 years of experience in constitutional law, criminal law and human rights.. She has acted as a lawyer in landmark cases in the Trial Courts, High Courts and the Supreme Court of India, as well as in commissions of inquiry and quasi-judicial bodies.

"Grover has represented victims and survivors of sexual assault, incarceration killings, torture, massacres, extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances and mob lynching.. She has also represented media workers, human rights activists and those on death row.

Grover is the Chairman of the Board of the International Service for Human Rights, and a founding member and independent expert of the Working Group on Human Rights in India and the United Nations.. In 2012, she participated in a mission by the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) to the Philippines to investigate the situation of human rights defenders in the country.

"Grover will join Erik Mjosa (Norway) and Pablo de Greiffa (Colombia) as Acting Chairman and Commissioner of the Commission of Inquiry from March 2022," the press release reads.

The Commission will provide an oral update to the UN Human Rights Council at its 54th session in September 2023. The report of the UN General Assembly will be presented at its 78th session in October 2023. A comprehensive report to the UN Human Rights Council on the results of the annual work of the Commission will be submitted in March 2024.