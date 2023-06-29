Indian human rights activist became a member of the UN Independent Commission on Ukraine

A human rights activist from India Urinda Grover has become a new member of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry into Violations in Ukraine.
This was reported on the website of the UN Human Rights Council.
This was reported on the website of the UN Human Rights Council.
It is noted that Grover has over 34 years of experience in constitutional law, criminal law and human rights.. She has acted as a lawyer in landmark cases in the Trial Courts, High Courts and the Supreme Court of India, as well as in commissions of inquiry and quasi-judicial bodies.
Grover is the Chairman of the Board of the International Service for Human Rights, and a founding member and independent expert of the Working Group on Human Rights in India and the United Nations.. In 2012, she participated in a mission by the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) to the Philippines to investigate the situation of human rights defenders in the country.
The Commission will provide an oral update to the UN Human Rights Council at its 54th session in September 2023. The report of the UN General Assembly will be presented at its 78th session in October 2023. A comprehensive report to the UN Human Rights Council on the results of the annual work of the Commission will be submitted in March 2024.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments