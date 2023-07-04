Ignat: Ukrainian pilots have not yet started training on the F-16

15:57 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters has not yet begun, but Ukraine expects that there will be statements from partners in the near future.



Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the United News telethon.

"It's about who, where, in what quantity will be able to accept our pilots for training. This issue is being studied now. I think that soon there will be statements from our partners ... Unfortunately, no (the training of Ukrainian pilots has not yet begun - ed. ). The process has begun, but the study has not yet begun," the speaker said.

According to him, the aviation coalition, in consultations with the Ukrainian side, "carries out work, planning, schedules."



Ignat noted that many countries have training bases and centers, and it is being studied where and how many Ukrainian pilots can be accepted for training.