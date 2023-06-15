Ignat: Ukrainian pilots have not yet started training on the F-16

The training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters has not yet begun. Currently, specialists are being trained for the upcoming trainings.
This information was voiced by Yuriy Ignat, the official representative of the Ukrainian Air Force.
The speaker of the Air Force stressed that this was not the first time he had to refute information about the training of Ukrainian pilots.
At the same time, Yuriy Ignat said that a number of states are ready to train Ukrainian pilots, and some to transfer fighter jets. According to him, we are talking about the United States and European countries that have armed aircraft, but want to switch to newer F-35 fighters.
The speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force added that "a large number of pilots cannot be sent to master the F-16, because someone needs to fight" and noted that at the moment the conversation with journalists is going on, risky and hard work of Ukrainian tactical aviation is going on in the Donbas.
