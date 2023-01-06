Rashists who shot civilian cars in the Kyiv region identified

In March, the invaders set up a combat position on the Zhytomyr highway, where they shot at cars with civilians trying to evacuate. As a result, 13 people died and six were injured. Law enforcement officers have now identified ten military personnel who are involved in this..
This was announced by the head of the investigative department of the GUNP in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol Alexander Klimovsky.
At the beginning of a full-scale invasion, two battalion tactical groups from the 5th separate tank brigade of the Russian Federation were among the first to enter the territory of Ukraine from Belarus. The invaders moved in the direction of Kyiv. March 3, they went to the Zhytomyr track. One battalion tactical group took up a position in the village of Berezovka, the second - at a gas station near the village of Mila.
It is known that two cars were the first to come under fire. In one of them were spouses who were able to survive. In the second - a family with a small child. The invaders staged a real hunt for them and began to conduct heavy fire on the car.
As a result of the shelling, a two-year-old girl and her father received gunshot wounds, and her mother died. A seriously injured father in his arms with a child walked a considerable distance, and then they were driven to the nearest Ukrainian checkpoint by a driver passing by. There, the injured were provided with medical assistance.
On March 7, the occupiers fired at a column in which about 15 vehicles were traveling. The first three vehicles were under fire.
Investigators found that the Russian military shot 10 vehicles from March 4 to March 25. As a result, 13 people died and six were injured.
Law enforcers have identified most of the personnel of the 5th separate tank brigade of the 36th combined arms army of the eastern military district of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. They also announced suspicion to the commander of the battalion of the 5th Special Brigade, who led the execution of a convoy of civilians on the Zhytomyr highway.
