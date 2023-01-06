Rashists who shot civilian cars in the Kyiv region identified

08:07 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In March, the invaders set up a combat position on the Zhytomyr highway, where they shot at cars with civilians trying to evacuate. As a result, 13 people died and six were injured. Law enforcement officers have now identified ten military personnel who are involved in this..



This was announced by the head of the investigative department of the GUNP in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol Alexander Klimovsky.



At the beginning of a full-scale invasion, two battalion tactical groups from the 5th separate tank brigade of the Russian Federation were among the first to enter the territory of Ukraine from Belarus. The invaders moved in the direction of Kyiv. March 3, they went to the Zhytomyr track. One battalion tactical group took up a position in the village of Berezovka, the second - at a gas station near the village of Mila.

“It was the second battalion tactical group that committed the most executions and murders on the Zhytomyr highway. Russian tanks positioned themselves behind, next to and in front of the gas station and then blocked traffic in both directions. The next day, March 4, the invaders shot five cars. Then seven Ukrainians were killed, four more received gunshot wounds,” says Klimovsky.

It is known that two cars were the first to come under fire. In one of them were spouses who were able to survive. In the second - a family with a small child. The invaders staged a real hunt for them and began to conduct heavy fire on the car.



As a result of the shelling, a two-year-old girl and her father received gunshot wounds, and her mother died. A seriously injured father in his arms with a child walked a considerable distance, and then they were driven to the nearest Ukrainian checkpoint by a driver passing by. There, the injured were provided with medical assistance.



On March 7, the occupiers fired at a column in which about 15 vehicles were traveling. The first three vehicles were under fire.

“The footage of the shooting of the car, which was one of the first in the convoy, spread around the world. In the car was a family with a 7-year-old child, as well as their neighbor. The mother of the child died immediately as a result of the shelling. The father, trying to save his son, got out of the car with his hands up. He was shot by the Russian military in full view of the boy. A woman with a child was taken away by the invaders. They were sure that they were being shot, but at the last moment they were released,” the National Police of Ukraine said.

Investigators found that the Russian military shot 10 vehicles from March 4 to March 25. As a result, 13 people died and six were injured.



Law enforcers have identified most of the personnel of the 5th separate tank brigade of the 36th combined arms army of the eastern military district of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. They also announced suspicion to the commander of the battalion of the 5th Special Brigade, who led the execution of a convoy of civilians on the Zhytomyr highway.