Identified identities of riot policemen who tortured residents of the Zaporozhye region

16:16 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

SBU specialists have identified three more Russian occupiers who took part in the abductions and torture of civilians in the occupied areas of the Zaporozhye region.



This was reported by the SBU in Telegram.



According to the intelligence service, one of the attackers is the commander of the tactical group of the 22nd separate operational brigade of the Russian Guard.



After the capture of Melitopol, he was appointed "military commandant" of the occupation administration of the Ukrainian city. In this "position" he carried out the task of Moscow to suppress the resistance movement in the territory of the Sea of \u200b\u200bAzov. To do this, he formed "punitive detachments", which carried out massive round-ups in the homes of local residents.



During such raids, the Russians abducted people and took them to the dungeons of the "military commandant's office" of the Russian Federation. There, information about the places of stay of Ukrainian patriots in the region was "knocked out" from the victims.



Two more war criminals are members of the Makhachkala Special Purpose Police Detachment (better known as OMON) of the National Guard of the Republic of Dagestan.



At the beginning of the occupation of the Vasilyevsky district, they became part of the "commandant's office" of the Russian Federation created by the aggressor: one in the "position" of the deputy head of the occupation body, and the other - his assistant.



It was established that they personally participated in the illegal detention and torture of Ukrainian citizens, used poisonous chemicals and electric current on the victims, and constantly threatened to kill close relatives.



Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators informed the defendants about the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war.