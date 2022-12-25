The brave people of Ukraine received the Sakharov Prize

14:59 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine





Today, on December 14, Strasbourg hosted the Andrey Sakharov Award ceremony of the European Parliament. This year the award was given to the Brave people of Ukraine represented by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The award, as noted in the European Parliament, emphasizes Zelensky's efforts, along with the role of individuals, representatives of civil society initiatives, state and public institutions, in particular:

the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations (GSChS), which rescues people, clears rubble and unexploded ordnance, evacuates people to safe places;





Yulia Paevskaya ("Taira") - Ukrainian volunteer and paramedic, founder of the evacuation unit "Angels Taira". Since 2014, she has been saving the lives of the military and civilians of Donbass, and in March of this year, during the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, she was captured, where she spent three months;





Alexandra Matviychuk - human rights lawyer, head of the "Center for Civil Liberties" - this year's Nobel Prize winner. It records war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian army in Ukraine;





The civil resistance movement "Yellow Ribbon" - which originated in Russian-occupied Kherson and plays an important role in protecting freedom of speech and resisting Russian intentions regarding the occupied territories;





Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, who was kidnapped by Russian troops and replaced by a pro-Russian protege. Among Ukrainians, Fedorov became a symbol of oppression and resistance, an example of courage in the face of invasion.

“Continued aggression is a new scale of the war that Russia launched against Ukraine in February 2014 after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity, during which the Ukrainian people demanded that their country take a pro-European path. Russia's unprovoked war of conquest against Ukraine is causing enormous damage to the Ukrainian people. They are not only fighting to defend their homes, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, but also defending freedom, democracy, the rule of law and European values on the battlefield against a brutal regime that seeks to undermine our democracy, weaken and divide our Union.” noted in the European Parliament.

The head of the European Parliament, Roberta Mezola, stressed in her speech that the EU will stand side by side with Ukraine in the fight.