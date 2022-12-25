We expect good news in the near future in the Luhansk region - Gaidai

The Ukrainian military came close to Kremennaya and are located a few kilometers from the city. This was announced on Friday, December 9, on the air of the telethon by the Head of the military administration of the Luhansk region Serhiy Gaidai.
Gaidai noted that the de-occupation of the Lugansk region would be very difficult, because the Russians were "well prepared" to defend their positions.
At the same time, he expressed hope that "technical equipment will go faster in winter."
The head of the OVA added that "the Russians deployed the last trained units near Svatovo and Kremennaya."
Earlier, Gaidai said that the Russians dragged thousands of mobilized reservists to the Kremenskoe and Svatovskoe directions, besides them, the Wagnerites, Kadyrovites and the landing force were stationed there.
