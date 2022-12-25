We expect good news in the near future in the Luhansk region - Gaidai

08:44 10 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian military came close to Kremennaya and are located a few kilometers from the city. This was announced on Friday, December 9, on the air of the telethon by the Head of the military administration of the Luhansk region Serhiy Gaidai.

"What gives me the opportunity to talk about good news in the near future is what I see - how events are developing in the direction of Svatovo and Kremennaya. Although now a huge number of troops have been sent to Svatovo. And there is even some fantastic and stupid idea among the Russians - to launch a counterattack on Kupyansk," the head of the UVA said.

Gaidai noted that the de-occupation of the Lugansk region would be very difficult, because the Russians were "well prepared" to defend their positions.

At the same time, he expressed hope that "technical equipment will go faster in winter."

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces can liberate several more settlements in the Luhansk region by the end of this year," he said.

The head of the OVA added that "the Russians deployed the last trained units near Svatovo and Kremennaya."

Earlier, Gaidai said that the Russians dragged thousands of mobilized reservists to the Kremenskoe and Svatovskoe directions, besides them, the Wagnerites, Kadyrovites and the landing force were stationed there.