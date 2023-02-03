Hofreiter supported the accession of Ukraine to the EU within 5-6 years

12:31 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Chairman of the European Committee of the Bundestag Anton Hofreiter commented on Ukraine's accession to the EU over the next five to six years.



It is reported by Tagesschau.



Entering earlier would have been "rather unrealistic," Hofreiter said. But he "also thinks it shouldn't be ten years."



As the Greens politician noted, it is difficult to imagine the admission to the EU of a country that is still at war. But it would be possible to negotiate already, Hofreiter believes.. It depends on what Ukraine does to meet the conditions of entry.

"It cannot be said that everything is good in Ukraine in terms of the state of the state," he said. Among the problems Hofreiter named corruption, the rule of law and media freedom.



As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine deserves to start negotiations on membership in the European Union this year.