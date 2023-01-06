Guterres dismissed the mission to establish the facts of the murder of soldiers in Yelenovka

09:23 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

UN Secretary-General António Guterres disbanded the mission to establish the facts of the strike on the colony in the occupied Yelenovka, Donetsk region. The reason is that the UN "did not feel" "sufficient conditions" for the deployment of the mission.



This was announced on January 5 by the representative of the Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, according to a UN press release.

"The Secretary General has decided to disband his fact-finding mission on the July 29, 2022 incident in Yelenovka in Ukraine due to the lack of conditions necessary to deploy the mission on the ground," the message says.

The establishment of the fact-finding mission was announced on 3 August 2022.



Asked who is to blame for disrupting the mission, the UN spokesman said: "The main reason is the security guarantees. We had a political agreement. But for such a complex, delicate and dangerous mission, let's face it, what is an active war zone.. We need clear guarantees of security and access from both sides, and we didn't feel like we got them."



Dujarric did not rule out that the mission would be resumed when the UN received sufficient guarantees.



When asked that the UN has spent 5 months and must report to the families of the victims, he noted that "five months is a long time, and I can tell you that we tried ... very persistently. As soon as we feel that we have proper security guarantees and we can go, the mission will be resumed."

Recall that Russia is holding Ukrainians in Yelenovka, during the strike on July 29, more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed there.. Ukraine called it a massacre by the Russian Federation and demanded an investigation.