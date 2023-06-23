The Main Intelligence Directorate made a forecast for the development of the war: changes at the front in the coming months

12:51 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) made a forecast of the development of the events of the war in the coming months. It is predicted that during the summer the situation at the front may undergo significant changes.



This was stated by Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in an interview.



Active hostilities are expected to continue until the end of summer. However, the course of the autumn-winter campaign will largely depend on the ability of the Russian Federation to recover its losses..



Skibitsky noted that at the moment it is possible to give a confident forecast only for the next 2-3 months.

"The continuation of active hostilities, both offensive and defensive, is expected, since our strategic goal is to liberate all our territories. Russia will seek to fulfill its tasks to determine whether it has completed its 'special military operation' or not," Skibitsky said.

According to him, by mid-summer it will become clear whether Russia will be able to implement its plans to modernize, regroup and form new formations.