The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that the Russian occupation forces are preparing to carry out a potential man-made disaster at the Crimean Titanium plant, located in temporarily occupied Armyansk in northern Crimea..
This was posted on June 12th.
According to the information, the Russian invaders are planning to evacuate the local "authorities" and the population and mine the chemical plant.
Intelligence claims that as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the North Crimean canal was left without water, which seriously disrupted production processes to a critical level.
The military added that the planned terrorist attack by the Russian invaders would lead to a man-made man-made disaster with dire consequences.
First of all, the occupied city of Armyansk, the Krasnoperekopsky district and the southern districts of the Kherson region will be under threat.
