15:22 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that the Russian occupation forces are preparing to carry out a potential man-made disaster at the Crimean Titanium plant, located in temporarily occupied Armyansk in northern Crimea..



This was posted on June 12th.



According to the information, the Russian invaders are planning to evacuate the local "authorities" and the population and mine the chemical plant.



Intelligence claims that as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the North Crimean canal was left without water, which seriously disrupted production processes to a critical level.

"Russian forces consider it impossible to restore the normal operation of the plant in the minimum required mode.. In the information environment of the temporarily occupied Armyansk, information appeared about the possible cessation of the work of the Crimean Titan. At the same time, the engineering units of the occupying army of Muscovy in the past few days mined the working premises of the enterprise, which currently continue to function, and also placed explosives on the territory of the plant and its environs," the representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate said.



The military added that the planned terrorist attack by the Russian invaders would lead to a man-made man-made disaster with dire consequences.

"About 200 tons of ammonia are used at Crimean Titanium in the process of refrigeration equipment. In the event of an explosion at the plant, the ammonia cloud will spread to the surrounding areas, depending on the direction of the wind, in just half an hour.

First of all, the occupied city of Armyansk, the Krasnoperekopsky district and the southern districts of the Kherson region will be under threat.