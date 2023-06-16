GUR: Russian special groups are involved in the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

16:54 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia has attracted separate special groups to mine and destroy the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, Andrei Yusov, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, said.

"We are not talking about an accident - this is a purposeful undermining from the inside. Explosives were planted. Now the SBU, together with other bodies, is conducting production," the official said.

According to him, the relevant services are considering likely scenarios and consequences of the explosion of the hydroelectric power plant by the Russians.



Yusov also confirmed the preliminary data given by Ukrainian officials about the involvement of the 205th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the destruction of the dam.. At the same time, special units of the Russian troops also operated at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the intelligence officer added.

"What was voiced by Podolyak (adviser to the head of the President's Office Mikhail Podolyak - ed.) and Gumenyuk (head of the press center of the Security and Defense Forces of the South Natalia Gumenyuk - ed.) Regarding the people who did it - this is true. But in addition to the responding units, they were involved separate special groups, both at the laying stage and at the detonation stage," Yusov explained.