GUR: Russian special groups are involved in the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

Russia has attracted separate special groups to mine and destroy the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, Andrei Yusov, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, said.
According to him, the relevant services are considering likely scenarios and consequences of the explosion of the hydroelectric power plant by the Russians.
Yusov also confirmed the preliminary data given by Ukrainian officials about the involvement of the 205th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the destruction of the dam.. At the same time, special units of the Russian troops also operated at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the intelligence officer added.
On June 9, the security service announced that it had received confirmation that the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was blown up by a Russian sabotage group.. This is evidenced by the interception of a telephone conversation received by the SBU.
