GUR about the losses of "RDK" in the Belgorod region: another fake propaganda of the Russian Federation

16:06 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Rashist propaganda "broke" after the events in the Belgorod region, because it cannot properly explain key points even to an internal audience.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov.

Russian propaganda talks about supposedly heavy losses among the fighters of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" in the Belgorod region. However, these are just speculations. "As for the losses - no, this information is not confirmed. These are hastily made propaganda fakes and nothing more. There were many funny things, in particular, the general who personally "led the liberation of the street" and other funny moments," Yusov explained.

According to him, currently in the occupation authorities of the Belgorod region there is "continuation of panic, chaos and uncertainty". the Kremlin is disoriented by the loyal attitude towards the rebels among the local Russian population, Yusov noted.

"For some time now, Russian propaganda has not been able to clearly and correctly explain some key messages, even to an internal audience.. The whole world saw that a real internal confrontation was unfolding in Russia between free people, citizens who want to live in another country, who condemn Putin's crimes, and, in fact, the criminal regime, Yusov said.

In addition, he said that the Main Intelligence Directorate has information that Russia is transferring invaders from the front line in Ukraine to the territory of the Russian Federation.. This information, according to Yusov, is checked and monitored.



The nuclear munitions that the Russians removed from the Belgorod-22 site after the rebel invasion have not yet been returned. Yusov says that the operation of this facility is in question.