GUR about the losses of "RDK" in the Belgorod region: another fake propaganda of the Russian Federation

Rashist propaganda "broke" after the events in the Belgorod region, because it cannot properly explain key points even to an internal audience.
This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov.
Russian propaganda talks about supposedly heavy losses among the fighters of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" in the Belgorod region. However, these are just speculations.
According to him, currently in the occupation authorities of the Belgorod region there is "continuation of panic, chaos and uncertainty". the Kremlin is disoriented by the loyal attitude towards the rebels among the local Russian population, Yusov noted.
In addition, he said that the Main Intelligence Directorate has information that Russia is transferring invaders from the front line in Ukraine to the territory of the Russian Federation.. This information, according to Yusov, is checked and monitored.
The nuclear munitions that the Russians removed from the Belgorod-22 site after the rebel invasion have not yet been returned. Yusov says that the operation of this facility is in question.
The nuclear munitions that the Russians removed from the Belgorod-22 site after the rebel invasion have not yet been returned. Yusov says that the operation of this facility is in question.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments