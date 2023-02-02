Gumenyuk praised Russia's blow to Ukraine from the Black Sea

The Russian military perform maneuvers in the Black Sea. In this regard, the invaders can prepare for a new missile attack on Ukraine.
Natalya Gumenyuk, a representative of OK Yug, announced this on the air of the telethon.
Natalya Gumenyuk, a representative of OK Yug, announced this on the air of the telethon.
According to Gumenyuk, the invaders "play their muscles in the sea" for some time, demonstrate their presence, imitate control of the situation, and then enter the base points, as a rule, preparing for maneuvers for a massive missile strike.
When asked if the occupiers are preparing for another missile attack, she said: "It is quite likely. In our case, we need to be ready for any development of events."
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments