Gumenyuk praised Russia's blow to Ukraine from the Black Sea

10:28 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian military perform maneuvers in the Black Sea. In this regard, the invaders can prepare for a new missile attack on Ukraine.



Natalya Gumenyuk, a representative of OK Yug, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Now the ship grouping continues maneuvers and reformatting. We observe that the total number of the general ship grouping has decreased. Now there are 10 units, among which only one surface launch vehicle remains, the rest has been brought to base points, which may indicate rather a certain preparation. Because we have already observed such a sequence of their actions more than once,” she said.



According to Gumenyuk, the invaders "play their muscles in the sea" for some time, demonstrate their presence, imitate control of the situation, and then enter the base points, as a rule, preparing for maneuvers for a massive missile strike.



When asked if the occupiers are preparing for another missile attack, she said: "It is quite likely. In our case, we need to be ready for any development of events."