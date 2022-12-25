Georgia will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine

18:18 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Ukraine would soon receive generators as humanitarian aid.



This was reported on December 9 by the Georgian portal.



It is noted that the Ministry of Economy was instructed to implement the order as soon as possible.. At the same time, the number of generators and the amount allocated for their purchase have not yet been named.



As the head of government administration Revaz Javelidze stated, Tbilisi has never neglected to help Kyiv "within its capabilities."



He also expressed bewilderment at the "incomprehensible excitement" that arose due to the time required to consider proposals for assistance to Ukraine.

"A corresponding purchase will be made through the Ministry of Economy and the requested equipment will be sent to our Ukrainian friends," Javelidze stressed.

According to him, as of December 1, Georgia as a whole spent up to $12 million on humanitarian aid to Ukraine.



Earlier, Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine in Georgia, Andrei Kasyanov, said that Tbilisi had been ignoring Kyiv's requests for help for a month now in the context of the energy crisis caused by Russian shelling.