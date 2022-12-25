Wagner group uses prisoners as expendable - British intelligence

09:14 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In recent months, the Wagner PMC has developed an offensive tactic in which large numbers of poorly trained convicts are expendable.

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.

"The Russian military group Wagner continues to play an important role in the fighting around the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. In recent months, the PMC has developed offensive tactics to exploit large numbers of poorly trained convict recruits.

British intelligence noted that individual fighters are likely to receive smartphones or tablets showing a certain axis of advance and the target of the attack, superimposed on commercial satellite images.

"At the platoon level and above, commanders are likely to remain in cover and issue orders by radio, receiving information via video from small unmanned aerial vehicles," the agency said.

According to intelligence, individuals and units are ordered to move along a pre-planned route, often with fire support, but less often near armored vehicles.. Wagner operatives who arbitrarily deviate from their intended attack routes are likely to face the death penalty.